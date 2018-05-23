App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ADF Foods, target Rs 285: Shitij Gandhi

says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

After forming a double bottom formation on the weekly charts around Rs 190 levels, ADF Foods bounced back sharply and regained momentum above its short and long-term moving averages.

Additionally, the stock has also given a neckline breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern which is visible on the weekly interval.

The hefty volumes with the rise in prices suggest that bulls are taking control over the stock and we may witness more upside in prices in coming sessions as well.

Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 250-255 levels for the upside target of Rs 285 levels and a stop loss below Rs 230.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #ADF Foods #Stocks Views

