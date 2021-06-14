MARKET NEWS

Accounts of three Adani Group foreign investors frozen by NSDL

Stocks of Adani group companies took a beating in the morning trade on June 14 after the news.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

The National Securities Depository (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) which hold over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies.

The FPIs are Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, The Economic Times reported, adding that these accounts were frozen "on or before May 31".

The news has caused the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.24% to 15,762.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.13% to 52,396.98 by 0347 GMT, Reuters reported.
TAGS: #Adani #Business #company #FPI #Investors #markets #stock
