App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Accounts of IL&FS, group cos cannot be declared NPA without NCLAT nod

A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench, headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that this is done in the interest of IL&FS debt resolution plan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

No bank or financial institution can declare the accounts of debt-ridden IL&FS and its group companies as non-performing assets (NPAs) without NCLAT's permission, the appellate tribunal said on Monday.

A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench, headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that this is done in the interest of IL&FS debt resolution plan.

"No IL&FS or its subsidiaries' account to be declared NPA by any financial institution without approval from NCLAT," the appellate tribunal said.

The tribunal's direction came during the hearing over the government's plan for the resolution of IL&FS group companies.

related news

During the last hearing on February 11, NCLAT had allowed 22 companies of IL&FS group, which were classified in the green category based on their financial health, to service their debt obligations.

Besides, it had also approved the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice D K Jain to supervise the resolution process of crisis-hit IL&FS and its group companies.

The appellate tribunal also lifted the moratorium and allowed 133 IL&FS firms incorporated outside India to continue with the resolution process.

IL&FS group companies are classified into three groups -- Green, Amber and Red -- based on their respective financial positions.

The companies falling under green category will continue to meet their payment obligation. While the companies which can not meet their obligations but can meet only operational payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors are classified as amber.

The red category includes those entities which cannot meet their payment obligations towards even senior secured financial creditors.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS #NPA

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.