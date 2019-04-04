Accor brings luxury brand Raffles to India; group to add 5000 workforce in 3 years

Global hospitality group Accor on April 3 announced the launch of its uber luxury brand Raffles in India with the signing of 2 properties, one each in Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Accor is looking to add 24 hotels in India in next 3 years and adding around 4,000-5,000 people to its workforce.

"Currently, we have 51 hotels in India having around 10,000 workforce across all our properties. With the expansion to 75 properties, we are expecting to add another 4,000-5,000 people to our workforce in the next 3 years," Accor chairman and CEO Sebastien Bazin told reporters.

Accor currently has 4,800 hotels with 300,000 workforce across the world.

"We have announced the arrival of the Raffles brand in India, a hallmark of luxury and sublime service in a country that is famous for delivering luxury at the highest level. With our strategic partners, we look forward to launch two Raffles properties in Rajasthan, one each in Udaipur and Jaipur," Bazin said.

Raffles is one of the top 3 brands luxury brands in the world, he said.

Set up on a 21-acre private island in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur is expected to be operational in mid-2020, while Raffles Jaipur being built at Kukas in the pink city is likely to commence operations in 2022, he added.

Currently, there are 13 Raffles across 11 countries, including in cities like in cities like Paris, Istanbul and Singapore.

The Raffles brand has undergone a renaissance, with a strong pipeline that will see the portfolio double in the next few years.

With 101 rooms and suits in Udaipur and 55 suits in Jaipur, the Raffles will be employing around 400-500 workforce.

Talking about the group's expansion plans in India, Bazin said, the group has 51 properties and 10 brands in the country and is looking to add 24 in next 3 years.

"India represent only 1 percent of our total portfolio now, which is way too small. After the pipeline it will go up to 2.4 percent, which will be getting better. We should grow bigger in India. Globally we have 38 brands and we are looking at opportunities and the right partners to bring in more brands including Banyan Tree, Mama Shelter, Deland, Mondrian, Tribe among a few in next 2-4 years," he said.

The hospitality group is planning to expand its luxury and lifestyle brands in the country and on the same time majority of its expansion in India will be with its mid-scale and economy brands like Novotel and ibis, he added.

In India Accor is present in 19 states and 22 cities, and going forward the company is planning to expand in cities it is already present and also hopes to venture into those destinations where IndiGo Airlines begins its services, with which it has a partnership, he said.

"Accor is also looking at building properties with combo brands like, two brands in one location. And we do that a lot with Novotel and Ibis," he added.