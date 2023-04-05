 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accion, others invest Rs 250 crore in IKF Finance

Apr 05, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Accion led the funding round by investing Rs 120 crore, while the rest was from other investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Vasumathi Koganti, the promoter and managing director of IKF Finance, said the capital infusion will help its growth ambitions (Representative image)

Motilal Oswal Alternatives (MOA) on Wednesday said its investee company IKF Finance has raised Rs 250 crore in a funding round led by Accion's Digital Transformation Fund.

The south-based non-bank lender has been operational since the 1990s and focuses on the commercial vehicle, small business and affordable housing segments. MOA had invested in the company in 2015.

The company's overall assets under management were Rs 3,200 crore on a consolidated basis, and has 200 branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the statement said.