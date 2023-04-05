Accion, others invest Rs 250 crore in IKF Finance

Vasumathi Koganti, the promoter and managing director of IKF Finance, said the capital infusion will help its growth ambitions (Representative image)

Motilal Oswal Alternatives (MOA) on Wednesday said its investee company IKF Finance has raised Rs 250 crore in a funding round led by Accion's Digital Transformation Fund.

The south-based non-bank lender has been operational since the 1990s and focuses on the commercial vehicle, small business and affordable housing segments. MOA had invested in the company in 2015.

Accion led the funding round by investing Rs 120 crore, while the rest was from other investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

The company's overall assets under management were Rs 3,200 crore on a consolidated basis, and has 200 branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the statement said.

The company's promoter and managing director Vasumathi Koganti said in the last few years since MOA's investment, it has undertaken a transformation exercise aimed at delivering best-in-class growth and profitability, and will be relying more on digital technologies going forward.

Vasantha, the promoter and managing director of its housing finance arm which has Rs 700 crore of AUM, said the capital infusion will help its growth ambitions, and added that the business could be as large as the vehicle finance business very soon.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project, launched by French oil giant Total in 2021, aims to develop facilities to recover natural gas from several oil fields in southern Iraq. That's where it is currently being flared  when the natural gas released through oil production is burned and released into the atmosphere. The project also aims to treat seawater for injection into oil reservoirs to boost production.

Total maintains a 45 per cent share of the project, while Iraq's Basra Oil Company owns 30 per cent. QatarEnergies said the total investment in the project would be around USD 10 billion.

"We are pleased to be part of this significant development, which is important for Iraq's energy sector," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and head of QatarEnergy, said in a statement.

Qatar is one of the world's biggest natural gas producers and has extensive experience in building gas infrastructure.

Iraq urgently needs to develop local gas resources to meet electricity demands, especially during the peak summer months. The country is heavily reliant on Iranian gas and electricity imports.

The World Bank estimates that Iraq flares nearly 18 billion cubic metres of gas a year, a volume that, if recaptured, could be worth more than USD 2 billion. Flaring is a huge source of air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Oil provides 90 per cent of Iraq's public revenues, but the industry has been mired in corruption and mismanagement since the 2003 US-led invasion that established a power-sharing government in Baghdad. Sectarian-based parties bicker over government ministries, appoint loyalists to key positions and dole out public sector jobs to supporters.

The oil-rich southern Basra region is among the country's poorest and most underdeveloped, and residents say they have been sickened by the heavy air pollution caused by flaring.

ExxonMobile had been in negotiations over a similar multi-project deal, but it fell though after years of negotiations. Exxon announced in 2021 that it would be selling its shares from the West Qurna 1 oil field, and London-based BP is spinning off development of the Rumaila field, Iraq's largest.