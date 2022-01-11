Access to health, education a priority for inclusive growth: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran (File image: PTI)

While the pandemic has accelerated the use of technology, to ensure that the growth is inclusive, national priority should be access to education and health using the digital infrastructure for all, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready event on January 11, Chandrasekaran said, “During the pandemic, we saw huge acceleration in digital services, be it consulting a doctor online, or education. But one should also realise that as many kids there with access to digital, there are many in rural areas, who do not have them.”

For these people, the last couple of years have been lost with the schools being shut, he added.

For achieving equitable growth, national priority should be access to education and health using digital infrastructure. “Government can put the infrastructure but the corporate sector has to support,” said Chandrasekaran.

The other area one should focus on for driving inclusive growth is sustainability. “Pandemic gave us a glimpse of unpolluted air and water. You could even hear birds chirping,” Chandrasekaran said. Acceleration towards sustainability, be it solar, electric vehicles, or any green sector is important.

All this comes at a time as India is poised to see growth. Chandrasekaran shared that India's growth going to be more fundamental going forward because global growth is going to be good. “Given that I feel India has a role to play. There are many things going for India. Policy reforms such as GST, bankruptcy code, reduction in the corporate tax rate, and there are many things that are happening today, which will be tailwinds. In my assessment, this decade will belong to India,” he added.

India also has the advantage of scale, where companies can build solution at a much cheaper cost. To make all this happen, technology will play a significant role in enabling access and bringing it to population across India, the Tata executive said.