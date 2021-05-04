Accenture to provide support, COVID-19 vaccines to 2 lakh employees in India

The IT major said that its initiatives have been developed per “guidance of external experts and groups” including international and domestic health authorities. (Image: Shutterstock)
Accenture is undertaking initiatives to provide care, support and access to COVID-19 vaccines for over 2 lakh eligible employees and their families in India, the company said in a note on May 4.
“Safety and well-being of our people continues to be our top priority and we are providing care, support and access to vaccines for our eligible people in India who are facing an unprecedented challenge,” it stated.
The information technology major said that its initiatives have been developed per “guidance of external experts and groups” including international and domestic health authorities.
The measures include:
>> Support for complementary 24x7 doctor tele-consultation and mental wellness counselling helplines to Accenture employees and their dependents.
>> Reimbursable benefits for COVID-19 testing with home sample collection.
>> Home Care Service for employees and family members who are experiencing symptoms and are under quarantine or are awaiting hospitalization.
>> Assistance package with medical care and advisory services for the 14-day quarantine period including daily remote nursing support for vitals monitoring, consultations with physicians, dieticians and psychologists and home isolation kits which include a pulse oximeter, face shields and other essential items prescribed by health practitioners for medical care at home.
>> The company is also covering the cost of vaccinations (for both jabs) for employees and their dependents over the age of 18 who are part of our medical benefits program.
>> Employees will be given four hours of paid time off for each dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
>> An additional leave benefit called the ‘COVID-19 Caregiver Leave’ of five days has been introduced for employees who need days off to care for family members who tested positive for COVID 19.
The company further said that besides the employee initiatives, it is also extending ongoing support to local communities by providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and medical kits; COVID-19 support kits and PPE kits for healthcare workers servicing marginalised communities; and food and COVID-19 at-home care kits for the unemployed and poor.
"Accenture is committed to supporting our people and our communities in India as the country battles this crisis. Earlier, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joined other business leaders in supporting the Biden Administration in expediting assistance to India. We are also working with other companies and the US Chamber of Commerce to organize a Global Task Force on Pandemic Response: Mobilizing for India," it added.