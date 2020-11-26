Accenture rolls out bonuses, plans significant promotions: Report

IT services major Accenture has issued bonuses to most of its staff in India, and is planning a "significant level" of promotions in December.

Accenture has also hiked salaries of junior and mid-level employees by 6-11 percent, according to a report by The Times of India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"In addition to training, we have given meaningful pay raises and bonuses aligned to our fiscal year 2020 performance. We are planning for a significant level of promotions in our December cycle and remain deeply committed to pay equity," a company spokesperson told The Times of India.

The spokesperson did not specify the size of the bonuses or the number of promotions in the offing.

The biannual bonus payout issued to Accenture employees in November was at 75 percent of the target amount, higher than the sum paid in May, sources told The Times of India.

The Accenture spokesperson also told the publication about the increased focus on training.

"We increased training hours by 6 percent, spending approximately $900 million and leveraging our robust digital learning platforms. Since March 1, 2020, in our technology services alone, we trained more than 70,000 of our people in the hot skills needed by our clients, including cloud and infrastructure collaboration tools," the company told the paper.

Recruitment is seeing an uptick at IT services firms following the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accenture has more than 7,000 job openings across Indian cities, Moneycontrol reported on November 24.