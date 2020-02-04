App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 01:48 PM IST

Accenture opens Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Spread over three lakh square feet, the latest addition to Accenture's global innovation network aids clients co- innovate and co-create solutions withmore than 2,000 Accenture professionals with expertise across multiple industries andadvanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, security, automation and blockchain, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accenture on Tuesday opened a new Innovation Hub here which facilitates its clients to co- innovate with it by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling disruptive products and services for the digital economy.

"Our research shows how that organisations are struggling to achieve their innovation goals, due to the lack of an enterprise-wide strategy for technology investments and adoption.

Through our leading advanced technology capabilities, we help clients scale their technology investments and bridge the innovation achievement gap. Our Innovation Hub in Hyderabad has the pieces our clients require to accelerate value creation through enterprise-wide, game-changing innovation,"Group chief Executive, Accenture Technology Services, Bhaskar Ghosh said.

One of the highlights of this innovation hub is that it houses Accenture's first Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clientsa window intothe latest breakthroughs in appliedresearch from Accenture Labs worldwide.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 01:45 pm

