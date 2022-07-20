Accenture opens Advanced Technology Center in Coimbatore

Accenture opened its newest Advanced Technology Center in the city, as part of the company's expansion of global delivery network.

The new facility will focus on building and delivering transformative technology services for global clients across industries, a company release said on Wednesday.

We are committed to expanding our presence to tier-II cities and Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India's leading educational institutions and has emerged as a critical talent hub for technology professionals.

The expansion will unlock new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility, said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture, in the release.

As we continue to further expand our facilities and capabilities in India, we are recruiting people who have deep skills in platforms, cloud, data and AI, metaverse and related areas, he said.

Coimbatore joins Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune among the cities where Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers in India are located.