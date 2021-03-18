Accenture doles out one-time bonus to employees

Accenture doled out a week’s base salary as one-time bonus to employees below managing director on the back of strong growth in the quarter ending February 2021.

The company added 22,365 people during the three-month period even as its attrition stayed low at 12 percent. Total employee count stands at 536,653.

The IT services major registered an 8 percent growth at $12 billion for the quarter ending February 2021 and a record $16 billion in new deal wins in the quarter, up 13 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The company also increased its guidance for FY21 to 6.5-8.5 percent, driven by digital. Accenture follows September to August as its fiscal year.

The strong growth momentum comes owing to an increased demand for digital services such as cloud on the back of COVID-19.

Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture, said, the company has returned to the pre-pandemic growth even as it continues to increase its market share. The growth, Sweet, said was broad-based across services, geographic markets and industries.

“Our performance reflects the power of our laser focus on creating client value and being a trusted partner, incredibly talented people and unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, strong ecosystem partnerships, and the substantial investments we have made year in and year out since we set out to be the leader in digital, cloud and security and continuous innovation,” she added.

Cloud, security and interactive business, which account for majority of the business, continued to see strong growth.

This growth momentum bodes well for the Indian IT sector as well, who are seeing huge demand as enterprises across the world move to cloud and adopt new-age technologies.