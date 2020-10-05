Accenture appoints Bhaskar Ghosh as new chief strategy officer

Accenture Plc on October 5 elevated Bhaskar Ghosh to the post of chief strategy officer with immediate effect.

Under the new role, Bhaskar will be responsible for the company’s strategy and investments, which includes ventures and acquisitions.

Bhaskar will also continue to lead the growth strategy for Accenture’s Industry X.O business, which includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms.

It may be sacking people elsewhere in the world, but Accenture has more than 3,000 job openings in India

Bhaskar had served as an advisor to Accenture’s chief executive officer Julie Sweet on important topics, including growth and investment strategy, business performance, organizational effectiveness and restructuring.

Also, Bhaskar was the group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services with overall responsibility for the Accenture Application and Infrastructure Services business, directing strategy and investments, and leading platforms, products and global technology delivery.

"Bhaskar brings incredible vision and business acumen to his new role as chief strategy officer. Under his leadership, he helped grow Accenture into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud and security offerings. His vast experience will be invaluable as we invest to help our clients become cloud-first and transform every aspect of their businesses with technology," The Economic Times quoted Sweet as saying.

"Bhaskar’s long track record of creating 'tech for good' and commitment to inclusion and diversity make him ideal to help us drive responsible business by design into every aspect of our strategy," Sweet added.

Apart from Ghosh, Accenture had also announced changes in the Global Management Committee.

The technology services and consultancy firm appointed Simon Eaves as managing director of the UK and Ireland with effect from January 1, 2021. However, Olly Benzercy will continue to serve as MD and chairman of the UK and Ireland until he retires at the end of August 2021.