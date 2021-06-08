ACC approves re-appointment of RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain for two years

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on 8 June approved the re-appointment of Mahesh Kumar Jain, deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from 22 June, 2021, the ACC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jain's current term is ending June 21, 2021.

Jain handles portfolios including co-ordination, central security cell, consumer education and protection department, supervision, financial Inclusion, human resource and rajbhasha.

Jain, with over 30 years of banking experience, was the MD of IDBI Bank since March 2017. Prior to this, he was appointed as the managing director of Chennai-based Indian Bank in November 2015.

He also served in several banking sector panels, including secretary and coordinator to Basant Seth Committee on Review and Revamp of Internal and Concurrent Audit System in Public sector banks.