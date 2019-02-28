App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Abu Dhabi's ADIA unit partners with Kotak Investment to launch fund

The fund will target a range of non-performing loan (NPL) opportunities in India, ADIA said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund said on February 28 its subsidiary was launching a fund with India's Kotak Investment Advisors.

The fund will target a range of non-performing loan (NPL) opportunities in India, ADIA said in a statement.

The fund will "target both pre-stress and distressed opportunities, with a key focus on providing financial support to pre-stress businesses to prevent them from entering insolvency," it said.

The partnership will "help to ease the burden of NPLs on the Indian financial system," said Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, executive director of the private equities department at ADIA.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Kotak Investment #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.