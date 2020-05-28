App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Abu Dhabi state fund in talks to invest $1 billion in Jio Platforms

"Clearly, Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala Investment Company said.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said on May 27.

Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well a Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive $10 billion from investors, including Facebook Inc, within a month.

Close

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Clearly, Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala said in an email to Reuters.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on May 28, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Abu Dabi #Business #India #Mubadala Investment Company #reliance jio #World News

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

