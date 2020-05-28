Abu Dhabi state fund in talks to invest $1 billion in Jio Platforms

"Clearly, Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala Investment Company said.
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said on May 27.
Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well a Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive $10 billion from investors, including Facebook Inc, within a month.
Also Read: Here's why Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR invested in Jio
Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Also Read: General Atlantic-Jio deal: Great opportunity to go vocal about local
Also Read: Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore in largest tech FDI
Also Read: 5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal
"Clearly, Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala said in an email to Reuters.
(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)