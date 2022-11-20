 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abu Dhabi Space Debate to advance dialogue on global space economy; India a key 'vibrant voice', says UAE

Mohammed Uzair Shaikh
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

"Traditionally, the Emirati and Indian commercial sectors have been not only aligned but intertwined and there is no reason to see space being any different," UAE Space Agency's deputy chief Ibrahim Al-Qasmi told Moneycontrol.

Representation of the Hope Probe - the UAE's Mars mission - at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (File image: Reuters)

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate (ASDS), scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital on December 5-6, is aimed at advancing the dialogue on global space economy, and India is one of the key "vibrant" voices in the discussion, a top Emirati official said.

The two-day multilateral event, to be hosted by the UAE government, will provide a platform for leaders and policy makers from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the forum virtually on its opening day.

"ADSD aims to advance not only global dialogue and collaboration between nations but also forge concrete alliances, multilateral agreements and provide a platform to advance the sector as a whole," Omran Sharaf,  the UAE's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said in an email interaction with Moneycontrol.

The global space industry is expected to reach a revenue of $1 trillion by 2040, Citigroup analysts said in a report released in May. The value of global space economy had breached the $420 billion-mark in 2020, which was nearly 70 percent higher as compared to 2010, according to a Space Foundation report.

The UAE, which is expeditiously moving towards reducing its reliance on oil, has shifted focus towards the space in recent years. The country found early success as it became the only Arab nation and fifth in the world to reach Mars in February 2021.

In July this year, the UAE National Space Fund of AED 3 billion (around $820 million) was launched to support partnerships between Emirati companies and international private players, which in-turn will boost the country's space sector.