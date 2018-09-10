App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore's GIC in race to pick 25% stake in Reliance Home Finance

The funds will be used for expansion of the Anil Ambani group company, which is focusing on affordable housing for future growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada are in race to pick 25 percent stake in Reliance Home Finance for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, sources said.

The funds will be used for expansion of the Anil Ambani group company, which is focusing on affordable housing for future growth. When contacted a Reliance Capital spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources, however, said that all three large funds have shown keen interest in purchasing stake in Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

The mortgage lender is looking to sell 24.99 per cent stake in the company and it will fetch anywhere between Rs 1,500-2,000 crore through the transaction, they added.

Last week, Reliance Home Finance, in a filling to the stock exchanges, announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions with an overseas institutional investor for a potential equity investment into the company.

It had said the discussions are subject to confirmatory due diligence, definitive documentation, and necessary approvals.

Earlier this fiscal, the company had said it is targeting to achieve assets under management (AUM) of Rs 50,000 crore by 2021 and is focusing on affordable housing for future growth.

For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company made disbursements of Rs 8,695 crore, an year-on-year increase of 19 percent. Its total income increased by 46 percent to Rs 1,671 crore and profit before tax by 97 percent to Rs 272 crore.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 06:06 pm

