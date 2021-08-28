MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Abu Dhabi bourse to halve trading commissions, second cut this year

Both ADX and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), in separate statements, also said they would extend trading hours by one hour from October 3.

Reuters
August 28, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Saturday it would halve its trading commissions to 0.025% from 0.05% from Sept. 1, the exchange's second commission cut this year and the third in three years.


Both ADX and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), in separate statements, also said they would extend trading hours by one hour from Oct. 3.


The trading hours extension should bring ADX into line with the operating hours of many exchanges globally, it said, part of moves to bolster market activity and to deepen market liquidity.

DFM said the move would attract wider and more diversified categories of investors.

Reuters
Tags: #Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange #Business #Dubai Financial Market #stock market
first published: Aug 28, 2021 08:29 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.