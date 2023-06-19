Abrdn to sell 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC via block deal: Sources

With this block deal, Abrdn will mark its exit from HDFC AMC

Abrdn Investment Management, formerly known as Standard Life, will sell 2.18 crore shares, amounting to a stake of 10.2 percent, in HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on June 19, citing sources who are privy to the development.

The offer price for the deal will be in the range of Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,892.45 per share, the sources added. This would marking a discount of 0-4.9 percent as against the current market price. HDFC AMC's shares dropped by 1.4 percent in the trading session on June 19 to close at Rs 1,891.10 apiece.

With this stake sale, Abrdn would mark its exit from HDFC AMC, as its total shareholding in the company stood at 10.2 percent, according to the details shared with the BSE for the quarterly period ending March 2023.

Abrdn has been paring its stake for quite some time now, and offloaded its entire 1.66 percent stake in HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 2,036.7 crore in the block deal that was executed on May 31.

A UK-based entity, Abrdn is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. It is the active asset manager in the Britain, with investments in equities, multi-asset, fixed income, liquidity, sovereign wealth funds, real estate and private markets.

Meanwhile, HDFC AMC had recorded a 10 percent on-year jump in net profit at Rs 326 crore, in the fourth quarter of FY23. The revenue from operations was up 5 percent at Rs 541 crore.