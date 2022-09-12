Abrdn Plc to sell 43 million shares in HDFC Life via block deal: Sources

Abrdn Plc, Edinburg-based finance and insurance company, is expected to offload 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company in the price band of Rs 564-578.5 per share, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

The channel further stated that the deal is likely to happen through a block deal.

It is also reported that Abrdn Plc, earlier known as Standard Life, may raise up to $313 million by its share sale.

It is further stated by the news channel that BofA Securities is the investment bank that will handle the share sale.

HDFC Life's share price on the BSE settled at Rs 579.90 apiece with a loss of Rs 0.68 percent on September 12.

Abrdn plc, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

It is the active asset manager in the UK, with investments in equities, multi-asset, fixed income, liquidity, sovereign wealth funds, real estate and private markets. In July 2021, the company changed its name from Standard Life Aberdeen to Abrdn.

(This is a developing story, please check back for details)