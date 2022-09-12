English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Abrdn Plc to sell 43 million shares in HDFC Life via block deal: Sources

    Abrdn, earlier known as Standard Life, may raise up to $313 million via the share sale.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Abrdn Plc, Edinburg-based finance and insurance company, is expected to offload 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company in the price band of Rs 564-578.5 per share, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

    The channel further stated that the deal is likely to happen through a block deal.

    It is also reported that Abrdn Plc, earlier known as Standard Life, may raise up to $313 million by its share sale.

    It is further stated by the news channel that BofA Securities is the investment bank that will handle the share sale.

    HDFC Life's share price on the BSE settled at Rs 579.90 apiece with a loss of Rs 0.68 percent on September 12.

    Close

    Abrdn plc, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

    It is the active asset manager in the UK, with investments in equities, multi-asset, fixed income, liquidity, sovereign wealth funds, real estate and private markets. In July 2021, the company changed its name from Standard Life Aberdeen to Abrdn.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for details) 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Abrdn Plc #block deal #HDFC Life Insurance Company
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 07:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.