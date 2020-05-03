App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

About 99.2% CKP Co-operative Bank depositors to get money back under deposit insurance: RBI

Under Deposit insurance scheme, on liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to Rs5 lakh from DICGC. In other words, going by RBI communication, 99.2 percent of the depositors of CKP bank are in the less than Rs5 lakh deposit category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

About 99.2 percent of the 1,32,170 depositors of CKP Co-op Bank, whose licence was cancelled on Saturday, will get their full deposits back under the deposit insurance and credit guarantee scheme (DICGC), a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spokesperson said on May 3.

"CKP Co-op Bank Ltd, Mumbai has been under All Inclusive Directions of RBI since 2014. As there was no scope for a revival of the bank, its licence has been cancelled. Out of 1,32,170 depositors of the bank, about 99.2 percent will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC," said Yogesh Dayal, chief general manager, department of communication at RBI said in a tweet.

Under Deposit insurance scheme, on liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to Rs5 lakh from DICGC. In other words, going by RBI communication, 99.2 percent of the depositors of CKP Bank are in the less than Rs 5 lakh deposit category.

Close

As on April 30, the bank had a loan book of Rs 158 crore and deposits of Rs 486 crore. The bank had a negative net worth of Rs 239 crore, according to the latest figures available. Nearly, 97 percent of its loans had turned to NPAs, a lot of which are loans given to small and mid-sized real estate developers.

related news

CKP Bank has its head office at Matunga, Mumbai and has eight branches spread across Mumbai and Thane districts. "The Bank has attained an important status in the co-operative banking sector, by crossing various milestones of quality and standards and by setting new standards of its own," its website says.

The lender is the latest cooperative bank to lose its licence on account of financial failure. Cancelling its licence, the RBI said that the financial position of the bank is highly adverse and unsustainable. The adverse financial position was only one of the many reasons behind the cancellation of the licence. The bank, as per RBI's observation, also did not have any concrete revival plan or proposal for a merger with another bank.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 3, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Business #CKP Co-operative Bank #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

GST audit guidelines need to be reviewed to include video conferencing: Experts

GST audit guidelines need to be reviewed to include video conferencing: Experts

HRD ministry to announce fresh dates for JEE, NEET on May 5

HRD ministry to announce fresh dates for JEE, NEET on May 5

Texas A&M university starts human testing of tuberculosis vaccine to fight COVID-19

Texas A&M university starts human testing of tuberculosis vaccine to fight COVID-19

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.