App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

About 90% of Bank of Baroda borrowers opt for moratorium on term loan repayment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in March, had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Baroda (BOB) said nearly 90 per cent of its eligible borrowers have applied for the moratorium offered on repayment of term loans.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in March, had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

The RBI allowed to grant the moratorium to all the accounts that are standard as on February 29, 2020.

Close

"Close to 90 per cent of our (eligible) clients have elected to use the moratorium," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said while speaking at a webinar organised by Care Ratings.

related news

He said the bank had adopted an opt-out mechanism for the moratorium, which means all eligible borrowers get a moratorium unless someone specifically opts out of it.

When asked for his views on extension of loan moratorium beyond May 31, 2020, Chadha said a workable proposition would be to link such an offering to repayment capabilities of the borrowers.

"When it comes to extending the moratorium and when we do our working capital assessment, what we try to sort is to make sure that whatever the repayment for term loan is, it is tied to the cash flow of the company," he said.

"So therefore, when it comes to individual borrowers, even small MSMEs, we would, and again, should the regulation allow, want to extend the moratorium which is aligned to the repayment capacity of the borrower," he said.

Chadha sees some stress in the retail loan segment due to the disruptions caused on account of COVID-19.

"There is no doubt that this (retail) portfolio is going to be vulnerable because the kind of instruments you have to craft a customised solution for a retail borrower are not available as they are for industrial borrowers, large corporates and MSMEs. Therefore, we are going to have challenges there," he said.

Even before COVID-19 outbreak, some signals of stress were seen in retail segment, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:15 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #moratorium

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Regulatory assets of discoms may touch Rs 90,000 crore if economy stalls for another 4 months: Expert

Regulatory assets of discoms may touch Rs 90,000 crore if economy stalls for another 4 months: Expert

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Railway services to partially resume today; known COVID-19 cases at 67,152

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Railway services to partially resume today; known COVID-19 cases at 67,152

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs amid coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs amid coronavirus pandemic

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.