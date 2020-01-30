ABN AMRO strengthens partnership with TCS

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its strategic partnership with ABN AMRO has been expanded to help the latter build a new, scalable technology core.

This will help ABN AMRO, which is one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, to increase its innovation velocity and support its digital ambitions, a statement said.

TCS has been a trusted partner for ABN AMRO for the last 15 years and has worked closely with the bank, it added.

"Our aspiration is to build a future-proof bank powered by our people and partner ecosystem to create a long-term value for our customers. TCS as our growth and transformation partner is working closely with the bank in rejuvenating our IT landscape leveraging the synergy between IT business and operations," Christian Bornfeld, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer (Group COO) and Executive Board Member at ABN AMRO, said.