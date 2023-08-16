Abhijit Chakravorty takes over charge as new MD & CEO of SBI Card

SBI Card announced that Abhijit Chakravorty has taken charge as the company’s new MD&CEO.

Abhijit Chakravorty has taken charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of SBI Card effective from August 12, 2023, the company said in a press release on August 16.

Chakravorty has taken over from Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who spent over two and a half years in SBI Card, the release said.

Chakravorty has an experience of 34 years in the banking sector and has worked with various divisions of the bank that include retail and corporate banking, overseas operations and IT infrastructure.

Commenting on the development Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhijit Chakravorty as the new MD and CEO of SBI Card. He has a rich and diverse experience as a banker and has a strong track record in various strategic and leadership positions that he has held over the years with SBI."

Prior to joining SBI Card, Chakravorty was leading the IT operations of the customer-facing channels and payment systems as Chief General Manager (Channels & Operations) at the Global IT Centre of SBI.