App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abhay Kumar Singh takes over as NHPC CMD

Abhay Kumar Singh assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company with effect from February 24, 2020

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday announced appointment of Abhay Kumar Singh as the company's Chairman & Managing Director from February 24, 2020.

It is to inform that pursuance to Ministry of Power on February 24, 2020, Abhay Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company on February 24, 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. August 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier in place of Ratish Kumar who was holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director in addition to his duties as Director (Projects), NHPC said in a statement.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Business #NHPC

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.