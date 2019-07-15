App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABFRL to acquire 51% stake in designers Shantanu & Nikhil's apparel brand

ABFRL said cost of acquisition subject to closing adjustments is Rs 60 crore including towards the subscription amount to be infused in Finesse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Models present creations from designers Shantanu and Nikhil.
Models present creations from designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on July 15 said it will acquire a 51 percent stake in Indian fashion designers duo Shantanu & Nikhil's apparel firm Finesse International Design.

Finesse International Design Pvt Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of bespoke occasion and ceremonial contemporary apparel for men and women under the brand name 'Shantanu & Nikhil'.

"The ABFRL acquisition committee of the board of directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd... approved acquisition of 51 percent equity stake of Finesse through combination of primary equity infusion and secondary share purchase by way of signing of share subscription and purchase agreement and shareholders' agreement with Finesse and its shareholders," ABFRL said in a regulatory filing.

Close

ABFRL said cost of acquisition subject to closing adjustments is Rs 60 crore including towards the subscription amount to be infused in Finesse.

"Indian ethnic wear is a large segment in Indian fashion market and we have identified it as an important growth opportunity for ABFRL. This partnership will further deepen our presence in this important and fast-growing segment and strengthen our leadership position in the overall branded apparel market," ABFRL Managing Director Ashish Dikshit said.

The company said completion of proposed acquisition is subject to necessary approvals and customary closing conditions.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.