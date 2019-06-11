Abbott Laboratories launches sensor enabled catheter in India

Drug firm Abbott on June 11 said it has launched sensor enabled HD grid mapping catheter, a device that can be inserted in the body to treat diseases or perform surgical procedures, in the country.

The company has launched the product after receiving clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) last year, Abbott said in a statement.

The catheter employs a new design that allows physicians to see things differently, capturing and analysing data in a novel manner to create highly detailed maps of the heart that better differentiate healthy from unhealthy tissue, it said.

"The new mapping catheter builds upon company's innovative products designed to improve how physicians perform cardiac ablation procedures, including cardiac mapping systems and treatment catheters," the statement said.