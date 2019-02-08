Abbott India Q3 net profit up marginally to Rs 117 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.
Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported a marginal rise of 1.43 per cent in its net profit to Rs 117.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 947.65 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 881.49 crore for the same period year ago.