Abbott India Q3 net profit up marginally to Rs 117 crore

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported a marginal rise of 1.43 per cent in its net profit to Rs 117.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 947.65 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 881.49 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Abbott India closed at Rs 8,062.40 per scrip on BSE, down 2.23 per cent from its previous close.