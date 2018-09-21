App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB to enhance power quality for India's longest freight train network

In addition, ABB will also supply fixed and dynamic reactive power compensation panels at 23 traction substations, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Industrial technology provider ABB said it will supply equipment to enhance power quality at rail line along the country's longest freight corridor, helping trains run at optimum speed.

"ABB will supply a step-less Power Quality Compensator – Reactive (PQCR), which helps to regulate and stabilize the power supply when there are dynamic and highly fluctuating loads," the company said in a statement.

In addition, ABB will also supply fixed and dynamic reactive power compensation panels at 23 traction substations, it added.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) is an ambitious infrastructure development designed to enable the efficient movement of freight containers across the vast geography of the country. It is expected to relieve congestion on commuter routes and drive industrial growth and investments in these regions.

related news

"ABB will play a key role by enhancing the system's reliability with an innovative power quality solution," it said.

The solution will be implemented in the western segment of the DFC between Mumbai and Dadri that covers a distance of more than 1,500 km.

The DFC will run between the four cities known as the Golden Quadrilateral - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata - and will be developed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).

DFCCIL expects to transport up to 15,000 tonne of load for long distances and will have a container capacity of 400 units per train, among the highest in the world.

To cope with the volume, DFCCIL is pioneering the operation of double stack containers on electrified routes in India. The trains will be high-speed, with maximum speed varying between 75-100 kmph.

"Such high speeds and variation of loads can affect power consumption patterns, creating significant voltage fluctuations and low power factor that cause power quality issues in the electrical railway traction systems," ABB said.

This fluctuation could result in equipment malfunction and even downtime. Power quality issues can also spread through the supply grid, creating a domino effect of disturbances to other users.

The potential risk of non-compliance to grid codes can also lead to financial penalties.

By improving the reliability of the grid and reducing downtime, ABB's innovative PQCR technology will help DFCCIL optimise the operating costs of its freight network.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 08:09 pm

tags #ABB #Business #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.