ABB India to deploy next-gen digital tech for power supply in Indore

In the first phase of the collaboration, this technology enabled more than 2,300 connections to achieve 24/7 electricity supply with an efficient automatic response system (ARS) in case of power outages or disruption, ABB India said in a statement.

PTI
December 08, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
[Representative image: Shutterstock]

ABB India on Wednesday said it has partnered with Indore Smart City Development Ltd (ISCDL) to deploy next-generation digital technology that enables continuous supply of electricity to homes and businesses.

In the first phase of the collaboration, this technology enabled more than 2,300 connections to achieve 24/7 electricity supply with an efficient automatic response system (ARS) in case of power outages or disruption, ABB India said in a statement.

ABB and ISCDL now plan to replicate the same model in other areas of the city and position Indore as the model for smart city projects across India.

Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh and home to over three million people and several key industries in the state, is also part of the central government's mission to develop 100 smart cities across the country.

One of the key parameters of a smart city is 24/7 supply of electricity to enable digital transformation and the supply of key services to citizens.

Indore has set its target to boost the smart city development in sync with its swachh' identity in the world.

ABB's Compact Secondary Substations (CSS) used in the project reduces downtime by providing steady and reliable power supply through digitally enabled SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) solutions, it stated.

The CSS also has in-built Feeder Remote Terminal Units which keep a real-time check on consumption by each household, maintain healthy network, and quick restoration of electricity through remotely monitored SCADA system.

ABB's integrated Feeder Terminal Units are hooked to SCADA Centre, which enables control and monitoring of low voltage connections and provide real-time feedback on power distribution related data.

Kiran Dutt, President Electrification business, ABB India said, ABB's digital solutions will enable the regular supply of electricity which is vital for the growth of a vibrant city such as Indore.

Rishav Gupta, CEO, ISCDL said, "Efficient electrification is the backbone of a smart city and ABB's technology-led approach has shown promising results in the first phase of deployment. It has resulted in a reduction in the number of outages and faster resolution in case of disruptions."

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels.
PTI
first published: Dec 8, 2021 02:41 pm

