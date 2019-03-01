App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB India Q4 profit up 58% at Rs 129 cr

Total income in December quarter rose to Rs 1,982.30 crore from Rs 1,725.48 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Engineering and power firm ABB India on Friday posted 58 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 128.64 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, mainly due to higher revenues. The company's net profit in October-December 2017 stood at Rs 81.63 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

The profit in the latest quarter is excluding the power grid business. On December 17, 2018, ABB announced an agreed sale of its Power Grids division. Consequently, the results of the power grids business are presented as discontinued operations.

Total income in December quarter rose to Rs 1,982.30 crore from Rs 1,725.48 crore a year ago.

The company follows January-December financial year. It has posted Rs 254.19 crore profit for 2018, up from Rs 225.48 crore in 2017.

The company's board in a meeting on Friday also recommended a dividend of Rs 4.80 per share on 21,19,08,375 shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the fully paid up capital for 2018.

The board has also decided to convene the 69th Annual General Meeting of the company on May 8, 2019 in Bengaluru.

Total orders in December quarter 2018 grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,900 crore across products and services. Full year 2018 witnessed 10 per cent year-on-year growth in base orders, with total orders up 16 per cent to Rs 6,729 crore as compared to 2017.

"We have delivered another quarter and year of profitable growth. It has been a year of solid double-digit step-up of fundamentals - orders, revenue, and operating profits creating greater value for all our stakeholders.

"The fundamental shift in ABB Group's business model and go-to-market strategy, led by a strong global management team, towards digital automation, industrial motion and electrical equipment will further improve the speed, agility and subsequent return ratios of the company," Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said in the statement. PTI KKS.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #ABB India #Business #Market news #Results

