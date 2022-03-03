ABB India offers gender-neutral parental leave for staff

Global technology company ABB India on Thursday announced a gender-neutral and inclusive parental leave programme, recognising the need for both parents to be present with their newborns or newly-adopted children under 3 years of age.

The programme extends similar benefits to LGBTQ couples, co-habiting partners and couples opting for surrogacy, ABB said in a statement.

Under this programme, an employee who is the secondary caregiver will be entitled to take 4 weeks of parental leave, while the primary caregiver is eligible for 26 weeks of leave as per the country’s maternity law.

"We are committed to creating a diverse and equitable workplace where our employees feel valued and cared for. This gender-neutral and inclusive approach, we truly hope, will provide our people the much-needed time to be fully invested in their families and be present for important milestones,” ABB India Country Head and Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.