ABB India net profit grows over 13% to Rs 116 cr in March quarter

Engineering and power firm ABB India May 7 reported over 13 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 116.19 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, helped by higher income.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 102.49 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

During January-March 2019, the company said its total income rose to Rs 1,869.37 crore, from Rs 1,589.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total expenses during the period was Rs 1,730.68 crore as against Rs 1,519.37 crore a year ago.

ABB is a global player in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids.