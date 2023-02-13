 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABB India looking to spend Rs 1,800 crore for acquisitions to drive growth: CFO Sridhar T K

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

ABB India plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in India over the next five years in setting up new manufacturing facilities and expanding the capacity of existing factories.

ABB India, which executes engineering and construction projects and manufactures industrial equipment, is looking at using 50 percent of its cash balance, around Rs 1,800 crore, to acquire other companies, Chief Financial Officer Sridhar T K told Moneycontrol.

ABB India is looking at suitable options for acquisition to optimize its processes, its vendors and entities in the market space, Sridhar said.

Sridhar added that while ABB India is in the market for inorganic growth through acquisitions, the company will look at multiple smaller acquisitions instead of one large transaction.

He also said ABB India plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in India over the next five years in setting up new manufacturing facilities and expanding the capacity of existing factories.

