App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB India gets NCLT nod for demerger of power grid business to APPSIL

"The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated November 27, 2019 sanctioned the said Scheme involving the demerger of the power grids business of the company to APPSIL under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," ABB India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ABB India on Thursday said that the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the demerger of its power grids business to ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd (APPSIL).

"The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated November 27, 2019 sanctioned the said Scheme involving the demerger of the power grids business of the company to APPSIL under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," ABB India said in a regulatory filing.

The scheme will be effective upon filing the certified copy of order of NCLT with Registrar of Companies, the filing added.

Close

In March, ABB India in a regulatory filing had said that "the proposed demerger is expected to assist the current power grids division to independently pursue the business excellence built over a long period in the power infrastructure with its robust and time tested business model."

related news

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,444, up 0.37 percent on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #ABB India #APPSIL #Business #Companies #NCLT #Power Grid

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.