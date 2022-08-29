ABB India expands, upgrades Smart Power factory in Nelamangala, Bengaluru

live bse live

Electrical and automation major ABB India on Monday said it has expanded and upgraded its smart power factory in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, to meet the strong demand growth for its solutions.

The smart facility harnesses advanced collaborative robotics technology for better human-machine interface, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digitalization technologies to create a sophisticated, automated, and flexible future-ready factory, ABB India said in a statement.

The facility caters to the increasing demand across sectors including commercial and residential buildings, infrastructure, utility and renewable energy systems of solar, wind and many others where electricity is consumed, it said.

"The upgrades and expansion at the Bangalore factory make it one of our most advanced production facilities in the world. The adoption of exciting new Industry 5.0 technologies makes this an ideal home for the production, testing, and supply of ABB Smart Power's technologies.

"The Smart Power team are the ideal partners for customers pursuing higher standards of safety, reliability, and energy efficiency in their operations, said Giampiero Frisio, President, Smart Power Division, ABB Group.

Spanning over 8,400 square metres, the ABB Smart Power factory, links equipment such as robots, motors, and drives to the Internet of Things (IoT).

The connected factory software highlights process optimization opportunities and schedules predictive maintenance to maximize productivity and efficiency. This resulted in enhanced productivity of 40 per cent in the same space, with an energy efficiency of 15 per cent, the company said.

"Smart factories would be the cornerstone for the Indian manufacturing sector to leapfrog and manufacture quality electrification products and solutions to support the country's next level growth across sectors sustainably," said Kiran Dutt, President, Electrification Business, ABB India.