 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

ABB India aims to maintain order book above Rs 10,000 crore in 2023

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 11, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The strong expected order inflow in 2023 is on account of countries and corporates globally looking to diversify their manufacturing portfolio and moving to a China plus one setup, in order to not be dependant on one country for their supply chain.

Global technology company ABB India on February 11 said that it aims to maintain its order book above Rs 10,000 crore in 2023, as it is seeing robust demand from different segments of the market.

ABB India has reported order inflows of Rs.10,028 crore for 2022. This is the highest order inflow in the last five years, ABB said.

The company said that it expects substantial order inflow from sectors including warehousing, electronics, logistics, renewables, data centers, and metro and railways, the company's Country Head & MD Sanjeev Sharma said.

He added that despite a recessionary environment in global countries ABB India does not expect a fall in its exports going forward. However, order inflow from India is likely to be higher than exports in 2023.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show