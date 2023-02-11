ABB India aims to maintain order book above Rs 10,000 crore in 2023

Global technology company ABB India on February 11 said that it aims to maintain its order book above Rs 10,000 crore in 2023, as it is seeing robust demand from different segments of the market.

ABB India has reported order inflows of Rs.10,028 crore for 2022. This is the highest order inflow in the last five years, ABB said.

The company said that it expects substantial order inflow from sectors including warehousing, electronics, logistics, renewables, data centers, and metro and railways, the company's Country Head & MD Sanjeev Sharma said.

He added that despite a recessionary environment in global countries ABB India does not expect a fall in its exports going forward. However, order inflow from India is likely to be higher than exports in 2023.

"We expect substantial order inflow from our new age segments, especially data centers in the Indian market. ABB is globally partnered with the likes of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, so naturally, we going to be the partner of choice in India," Sharma said. He added that while some capital investment for some major players in India has slowed down due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, private investment from smaller players is still booming especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan Sharma also said that ABB India's diverse portfolio gives it the advantage of being well-placed to take advantage of investment inflow across the board in India. The strong expected order inflow in 2023 is on account of countries and corporates globally looking to diversify their manufacturing portfolio and moving to a China plus one setup, in order to not be dependent on one country for their supply chain. ABB India expects higher than 15 percent higher capital investment to continue in segments like electronics, railways 7 metro, data centers, warehouses & logistics, and renewables. Similarly, the company expects 10-14 percent higher capital investment to continue in segments like food & beverages, pharma & healthcare, water & waste management, and automotive. However, capital investment in segments like power distribution, rubber & plastics, building & infra, cement, oil & gas, metals, ports, and paper and textile to be lower than 10 percent. ABB India on February 10 posted a 58 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 306 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company's net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period. For Q4 CY2022, the net profit was Rs 306 crore, up by 58 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement. In the December quarter, total revenue rose to Rs 2,427 crore from Rs 2,101 crore a year ago. The company follows January to December calendar as its financial year. For CY2022, the net profit almost doubled to Rs 1,026 crore from Rs 532 crore in CY2021, it said. The profit after tax for CY2022 includes an exceptional item of Rs 339 crore from the profit on the sale of the turbocharger business, it explained. It posted a revenue of Rs 8,568 crore for CY2022, the highest in the last five years. Its revenue was at Rs 6,934 crore in CY2021. ABB India achieved a significant milestone in order booking by reaching Rs 10,028 crore in CY2022 and Rs 2,335 crore for the fourth quarter of CY2022 (October-December 2022). The firm continues to have a strong and consistently growing order backlog at Rs 6,468 crore as of December 31, 2022. The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share (275 per cent), subject to the approval of shareholders.

