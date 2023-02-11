English
    ABB India aims to maintain order book above Rs 10,000 crore in 2023

    The strong expected order inflow in 2023 is on account of countries and corporates globally looking to diversify their manufacturing portfolio and moving to a China plus one setup, in order to not be dependant on one country for their supply chain.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 11, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

    Global technology company ABB India on February 11 said that it aims to maintain its order book above Rs 10,000 crore in 2023, as it is seeing robust demand from different segments of the market.

    ABB India has reported order inflows of Rs.10,028 crore for 2022. This is the highest order inflow in the last five years, ABB said.

    The company said that it expects substantial order inflow from sectors including warehousing, electronics, logistics, renewables, data centers, and metro and railways, the company's Country Head & MD Sanjeev Sharma said.

    He added that despite a recessionary environment in global countries ABB India does not expect a fall in its exports going forward. However, order inflow from India is likely to be higher than exports in 2023.