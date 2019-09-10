App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India accused of misclassifying equipment to evade GST: Report

The equipment in question is the engine-booster turbochargers that attracted lower GST of 5 percent instead of applicable 28 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Directorate of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence that investigates indirect tax evasions has accused power and automation technology company ABB India of evading GST by misclassifying equipment, reported BloombergQuint.

ABB allegedly misclassified turbochargers it supplied to the Railways and used to boost engine efficiency to make it eligible for a lower GST rate of 5 percent instead of the actual applicable 28 percent.

Moneycontrol has not independently verified the claims made in the report.

Close

The investigating agency found a total evasion of around Rs 7.53 crore between July 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018.

related news

ABB has paid Rs 1.94 crore under the 5 percent slab, and as per the probe body's calculations, the company has pending tax liability of Rs 5.58 crore with an added penalty of an equal amount under Section 74(1) of the CGST Act.

The turbochargers that are used in railways, were to be classified under Chapter 84 of the act which would have levied a 28 percent from July 1, 2017, to November 14, 2017, and 18 percent GST tariff on the equipment after that. Instead, its inclusion in Chapter 86 when it was sold to A.P. Earth Movers and Indian railways attracted a lower rate, the report pointed out.

The Directorate found this was a deliberate misclassification "with a mala fide intention" to evade tax. The company was also allegedly suppressing facts about taxable supply between July 2017 to December 2018 to evade levy on inter-state transactions under Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST).

Responding to a query by BQ, the company called the matter 'routine and not unusual for corporates in India'. The company will contest the claims with legal advice, it said, adding, “ABB is a law-abiding company and would respond to demands of authorities appropriately fully protecting the company’s interest."

In its response to the tax authorities, the company noted that turbochargers are only used in locomotives and Chapter 86 covers "parts of locomotives" that are charged at 5 percent.

However, the probe finds ABB in violation of several sections of the act that includes the wrong classification of goods, furnishing incorrect details of supplies, incorrect tax assessment, and payment.

Some experts believe there is some bit of ambiguity on the equipment classification as it is used in both industrial pieces of machinery. Some others though call this a clear case of evasion.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Goods & Service tax (GST)

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.