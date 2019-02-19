ABB bags Rs 270-cr contract from Railways

Leading power equipment manufacturer ABB has bagged a contract worth Rs 270 crore from the Railways to improve the national transporter's efficiency to strengthen sustainable transportation.

The company has won the contract to supply converters, manufactured at its factory in Bengaluru, for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

At present, ABB traction equipment successfully drives over 250 electric locomotives of the Railways for both passenger and freight services.