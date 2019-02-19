App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB bags Rs 270-cr contract from Railways

The company has won the contract to supply converters, manufactured at its factory in Bengaluru, for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Leading power equipment manufacturer ABB has bagged a contract worth Rs 270 crore from the Railways to improve the national transporter's efficiency to strengthen sustainable transportation.

The company has won the contract to supply converters, manufactured at its factory in Bengaluru, for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

At present, ABB traction equipment successfully drives over 250 electric locomotives of the Railways for both passenger and freight services.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:40 pm

