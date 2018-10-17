App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB bags Rs 115 cr order from Indian Railways

These transformers are customized for the WAP-7 type electric locomotive. The 6,000 horsepower capacity locomotive is capable of hauling 24 coaches at speed of up to 140 km per hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Swiss power major ABB on Wednesday said it has won an order worth Rs 115 crore from Indian Railways to supply traction transformers. The contract has been awarded by Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, ABB said in a statement.

These transformers are customized for the WAP-7 type electric locomotive. The 6,000 horsepower capacity locomotive is capable of hauling 24 coaches at speed of up to 140 km per hour.

The project is part of the 'Mission Electrification' initiative of the Indian Railways, which aims to convert an additional 24,000 km of railway network from fuel oil to electrification.

The mission also aims to enhance energy efficiency by adopting high quality equipment and facilitating the increased adoption of renewable energy in railway operations, it added.

ABB said the transformers will be manufactured at its Vadodara facility in Gujarat. ABB claims its transformers power about half the world's electrical locomotives and train sets, and most train manufacturers and rail operators rely on them.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #ABB #Business #Companies #Indian Railways

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.