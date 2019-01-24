Aban Offshore gains 3% on order to deploy 2 jack-up rings from ONGC

Shares of Aban Offshore added 3.6 percent intraday Thursday after company received letter of award from ONGC.

The company received letter of award for the deployment of jack-up rings ABAN III and ABAN IV from ONGC for a firm period of three year each.

The deployment is expected to commence during the financial year 2019-20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 239.90 and 52-week low Rs 66.65 on 24 January, 2018 and 11 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 70.26 percent below its 52-week high and 7.05 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:38 hrs Aban Offshore was quoting at Rs 71.55, up Rs 1.10, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.