Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aban Offshore gains 3% on order to deploy 2 jack-up rings from ONGC

The deployment is expected to commence during the financial year 2019-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Aban Offshore added 3.6 percent intraday Thursday after company received letter of award from ONGC.

The company received letter of award for the deployment of jack-up rings ABAN III and ABAN IV from ONGC for a firm period of three year each.

The deployment is expected to commence during the financial year 2019-20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 239.90 and 52-week low Rs 66.65 on 24 January, 2018 and 11 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 70.26 percent below its 52-week high and 7.05 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:38 hrs Aban Offshore was quoting at Rs 71.55, up Rs 1.10, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:03 pm

