Ab InBev to build COVID hospital beds, commits oxygen concentrators and essential kits

A file image of COVID jumbo hospital in Mumbai.

AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer is providing state governments with more than 300 oxygen concentrators, 8000 essential aid kits to Covid-19 affected families, over five lakh masks, five thousand test kits in 50 villages across the country and a Covid hospital bed set up in Bengaluru.

"Over the last year, we have focused our Covid-19 relief efforts in areas where we have the greatest impact-supporting our people, providing essential aid to communities, collaborating with public health experts, governments, partners and, connecting with our consumers in meaningful ways. We will continue to explore and undertake initiatives to enhance health and medical infrastructure, address the immediate needs of affected communities, and facilitate rehabilitation,” said Kartikeya Sharma, President – India & South East Asia, AB InBev.

Keeping with the overall commitment to equip states with adequate healthcare infrastructure, the company is adding to the existing Covid-19 hospital bed capacity at a city hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This facility houses Isolation Wards for Covid-19 patients, ICU facilities for critical care, an in-built oxygen pipeline, OPD and Screening Wards for testing, it said.

In the first phase of this initiative in 2020, AB InBev impacted more than 15 lakh frontline workers across Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana by providing more than 250,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, 25,000 FFP2 masks and 3,62,100 meals distributed to migrant workers in Bengaluru, Karnataka.