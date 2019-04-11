AB InBev looking to launch of two non-alcoholic beers in India: Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is planning to launch two non-alcoholic beers in India, Mint reported. The Belgian beverage maker is set to launch Budweiser 0.0 and Hoegaarden 0.0 in the next three months. Till then, the products will be imported into India, the report stated.

The new drinks are for "those who don't want to drink alcohol, but want to socialise and that’s a way for them to be included in the beer category," Ben Verhaert, Business Unit President, South Asia, AB InBev, told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

AB InBev’s plan comes six months after United Breweries (UBL) launched two non-alcoholic beverages in India -- lemon-based drink Radler and non-alcoholic beer Heineken 0.0.

According to a Statista, the beer market generated $3.8 billion in revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow eight percent annually from 2019-23.

On the subject of craft beer, Verhaert told the newspaper, "As a company we are always open to these opportunities. The only point is you need to bet on the right future trends. Today, we have a large portfolio that we can leverage. I would say we are looking at any kind of future trends that could actually pop-up."

Ab InBev has been trying to boost its presence in the non-alcoholic beverages market. In 2017, the company acquire Hiball, which makes energy drinks and sparkling juices.