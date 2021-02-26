Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Govt to launch first virtual Toy Fair, aims to make India global toy hub

In an attempt to promote indigenous industries along with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and "vocal for local" campaign, the government is organising India's first virtual Toy Fair. It will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021.

The event aims to "leverage the potential of toys and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global hub for the Toy Industry," it said in an official statement.

The virtual exhibition will have over 1,000 virtual stalls, webinars by State Governments, knowledge sessions with engaging panel discussions/webinars on diverse topics by experts on areas including toy-based learning, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, virtual tours and product launches, among others.

For the education sector, in particular, the knowledge sessions involving various experts will focus on areas emphasised in the NEP 2020 such as play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal launched the official website for the event on February 11.

Hamley owned by Reliance Retail is the title sponsor for India Toy Fair, 2021 and will set up its virtual booth at the event. In 2019, the oldest toymaker Hamleys was bought out by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Brands Ltd. for around Rs 620 crore.

It is now set to launch its toy circles in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. As part of its CSR activity, the company will provide toy kits and play items to Aanganwadis. Wooden toys will be procured for 743 Anganwadi and distributed to these kids. "We will cover 100 Anganwadi in the first phase and the remaining in phase two," the company said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which owns Hamleys, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.