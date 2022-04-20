AAP's Raghav Chadha, Ukrainian minister Mykhailo Fedorov in World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders list

(Image credit: Twitter/@ @raghav_chadha)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta and Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov were named by the World Economic Forum in its 2022 list of Young Global Leaders.

The list also includes professor Yoichi Ochiai, musician and composer Wissam Joubran, health justice advocate Jessica Beckerman and NGO founder Zoya Lytvyn.

Chadha, who was recently elected to Rajya Sabha after AAP’s massive victory in Punjab, was earlier his party’s MLA in the national capital.

His fellow Indians on the list include athlete Manasi Joshi, Innov8 Coworking founder Ritesh Malik, BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and Global Himalayan Expedition CEO Jaideep Bansal.

Releasing the list days ahead of its annual meeting of the rich and powerful from across the globe in Swiss ski resort town Davos from May 22-26, the WEF described the members of the list as "the world’s most promising 109 Young Global Leaders under the age of 40, involved in activities from green energy and health equity to refugee rights and education reform”.

The earlier members of the list have gone on to become Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and Grammy Award winners, the WEF said.

"Today, there are over 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries. Notable members include prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica, entrepreneurs Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, peace activist Victor Ochen, and economist Esther Duflo,” it added.

The 2022 Class of Young Global Leaders (YGLs) include researchers, innovative entrepreneurs, activists and promising political leaders between the ages of 30 and 40.

"In the past year, YGLs have made bold commitments to restore 21 million hectares of deforested and degraded land in India, have come together to establish the first corporate movement for clean air to create healthy communities around the world, and have even launched a USD 1 billion gender fund to advance global equity and women’s leadership,” the WEF said.

The class of 2022 is gender-equal and has representatives from 42 countries.

Members will take part in a three-year leadership development programme that will help them reach their next level of impact.

The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.

"The leaders celebrated today have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision across their fields. While they represent diverse sectors, regions and issue areas, they are united in their commitment to lead towards a more inclusive and sustainable world,” said Mariah Levin, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

"The WEF is delighted to welcome this year’s class of Young Global Leaders. Their commitment to improving the state of the world is crucial at a time where collaboration is needed more than ever,” said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

The 2022 list also includes Imperial Logistics Limited’s Esha Mansingh, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund’s Mayank Singhal, Indorama Ventures Public Company’s Yashovardhan Lohia and The Patrick J McGovern Foundation’s Vilas Dhar.





