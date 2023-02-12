AAP takes out rally demanding JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue

Both the BJP and AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral polls

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday brought out a rally in Kolkata demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations of financial irregularities against Adani Group.

The rally, which started at Wellington Square, was scheduled to culminate at the BJP state headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Street but it ended near the Calcutta University at College Street. The rally participants alleged that the Adani Group, whose shares are experiencing volatility in the market following the Hindenburg report, has been favoured by the Narendra Modi government in various infrastructure projects.

They said that loans were also extended to the group by PSU banks and the LIC, exposing the general public’s savings to market volatility. ”We want a thorough probe into the Adani Group’s finances and for that, a JPC must be set up,” one of the leaders participating in the rally said.

The rally dispersed after its leaders addressed the participants near the Calcutta University at College Street, about 500 metres from the BJP state headquarters, a Kolkata Police officer said.