AAP 'drowning Delhi in alcohol', alleges BJP

Mar 17, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

The saffron party has mounted a sustained attack on the AAP and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged ”scam” related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

The BJP on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of ”drowning Delhi in alcohol” and trying to divert the country’s attention away from the liquor scam.

At a press conference, the BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that evidence available in the public domain show that decisions to subvert the liquor policy were taken at Kejriwal’s residence.

”Those (AAP) who used to call themselves ’kattar imaandaar (hardcore honest)’ seem to be the ’jhoothon ke sardaar’ (chieftain of liars). The rapidly emerging reality of this party is unmasking the true faces of its leaders,” he said. The BJP spokesperson also alleged that corruption in AAP is not just restricted to one leader, but the entire government is seeped in it.